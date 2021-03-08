To The Daily Sun,
A couple in their late 80s were seated near the window, a place where they sit quite often. The lady had rows of beads laid out at her table. My friend and I walked over to see her display. She was giving them away to anyone who might need one. Attach it to their mask so they wouldn't lose it while dining or traveling. She offered me two, one for my husband and one for myself for our trip to Arizona. She wouldn't take any money. It was her way of giving back during hard times. She had given away over 800. During our two-week trip I was very appreciative of always knowing my mask was attached to a string of very pretty beads.
Last week I wrote her a note with hope that I would meet her again at The Lions Den for lunch. I gave her my note and as she read it her face just glowed! As I was walking away I asked her how many thank you cards she had received? She put up one finger and pointed to me. Wow! People need to slow down and show more appreciation for others by sending notes.
Ruth Arsenault
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.