To The Daily Sun,
I’m just curious, where did all these rioters get the money to go there on a weekday! I can’t afford to take a day off from work, and if I did, I certainly can’t afford to just jump in my car and drive to Washington, D.C. I hope they’re not all collecting unemployment and financing their trip with stimulus money.
Roland Dupuis
Andover
