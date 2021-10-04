Robert Scanlon, 79

BELMONT — Robert 'Doc' Scanlon, 79, passed away at his home on Friday, October 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 11, 1942 in Wakefield, MA, the son of the late Richard and Mary (Murphy) Scanlon.
Robert was a loving son and brother and an amazing husband and father. He was a graduate of Boston University. His love for children led him to a teaching career in Haverhill, MA for many years. During his teaching career he also coached baseball and became the trainer for all high school sports. For many summers, he was the director of Camp 40 Acres for special needs children, in Wilmington, MA. He loved baseball and spending time with family. He also owned Doc's Variety Store and B & L Security in Haverhill, MA.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Louise (Faubert) Scanlon of Belmont; his sons, Eddie Scanlon of Watertown, MA, David Scanlon, of Haverhill, MA, and Mickey Scanlon, of Laconia; his daughters, Karen DePasquale, and her husband Rusty, of Wilmington, MA, Kathy Frassica, and her husband Joe, of Laconia, NH, Jennifer Stearns, and her husband Scott, of Groveland, MA, Laura Jones, and her husband Nate, of Liberty Hill, TX; his brother William Scanlon, and his wife Marcia, of Wakefield, MA; his sister-in-law Kay Scanlon of Wilmington, MA; Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Doc is predeceased by his brother Richard Scanlon and his granddaughter Tiffany Scanlon-Nieves.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.