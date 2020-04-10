There were just four waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in March 2020. The average sales price came in at $1,695,000 and the median price point was $1,657,500.
The entry level sale was at 87 Harglen Lane in Laconia. This 674 square foot, two-bedroom open concept cottage was built in 1966 but has been updated nicely with granite countertops, high end laminate flooring, and a heated sunroom with pine shiplap walls and ceiling. Out back there is a 12’ x 16’ bunk room that is perfect for guests. The house does have a four-bedroom septic system, so expansion possibilities are made that much easier. The house sits on a .6-acre lot with 125’ of frontage and nice views of Pickerel Cove which explains the lower price compared to open water listings. The access to the main lake is through a culvert under the railroad tracks which limits the size of the boat you can have. All in all, though, it is a great way to get access to the big lake in an economical way. This property was first listed in 2018 at $524,900, relisted in August 2019 at $500,000, was reduced to $475,000 and sold at $470,000. The total time on market was 349 days.
Next up is the home at 85 Rollins Rd in Alton. This circa 1890’s seasonal lakeside cottage is pretty much perfect in my book with its vintage charm and recent cosmetic upgrades. It has 1,074 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and a bath that was renovated in 2015. It has newer appliances, kitchen cabinets, flooring, a fantastic wrap around screened porch, and a Fisher wood burning stove that will more than do the trick. A new septic system was installed in 2015. It sits on a half-acre lot with 39’ of frontage and a 40’ stationary dock. This home was listed at $575,000 and sold for $565,000 in 112 days.
Moving up the ladder even more in size and price we have the home at 75 Windermere Road in Moultonborough. This 6,125 square foot Adirondack home was built in 1999 and has six bedrooms and a total of seven baths. The home features all the expected Adirondack elements including the two-story great room with vaulted wood ceilings, natural woodwork, hickory hardwood floors, stone fireplace, and a wall of windows to bring in the lake views. As expected, the custom eat-in kitchen has all the bells and whistles with high end appliances, beautiful cabinetry, center island, and granite countertops. There’s a separate dining area and a three-season porch for entertaining. The master suite is also on the main level and features a private balcony overlooking the lake. Upstairs there are three more suites plus a bonus suite above the three-car garage. The lower level walkout has that all-important game room with double sided stone fireplace, an exercise room, sauna, additional guest quarters, and laundry. The 1.39-acre lot is professionally landscaped from stem to stern with lawns, gardens, hardscape, and a perched beach at the 227’ of prime frontage. There’s plenty of room for watercraft and toys at the U-shaped docking system. This property was listed at $2,850,000 and sold for $2,750,000 after only a day on the market.
The highest sale of the month was at 36 Cattle Landing in Meredith. This is a brand-new high quality, 5,500 square foot, six-bedroom (?), seven bath timber frame home along with a waterside bunkroom. I can’t tell you a lot about it as there are no pictures and a minimal description in the MLS but knowing the builder I can attest to the level of quality. The home sits on a 1.91-acre lot with 402’ of frontage, a sandy beach, and covered U-shaped dock. The home was listed at $2.95 million and sold at that number after 3 days on the market. I think I would like to quarantine myself over there and give you a full report…
There were no sales on Winnisquam in March.
•••
Please feel free to visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for our monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS system. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. He can be reached at 603-677-7012
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.