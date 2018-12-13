There were 13 Winnipesaukee waterfront sales in November 2018. The average sales price came in at $1,322,138 and the median price point was $1,200,000.
The entry-level sale was at 984 Rattlesnake Island in Alton. This 979-square-foot cottage was built in 1985 and has two bedrooms, a three-quarter bath and a bright open floor-plan. The home has laminate and tile flooring, pine tongue-and-groove ceilings, a new metal roof, and a great deck to sit on and enjoy the view. It sits on a three-quarter-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage, a breakwater and a U-shaped dock. The property was listed at $349,000, was reduced to $339,000 and sold for $315,000 after 159 days on the market.
The median price point property was at 63 Black Cat Island in Moultonborough. Black Cat Island is one of the two bridged islands on the lake and is always a sought after address. This Adirondack home was built in 2005 and offers 3,472 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. This home has an open concept main level with an eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The two-story great room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace, wainscoting, a lakeside wall of windows and pine tongue-and-groove ceilings. There is a first floor master suite and two guest rooms upstairs, along with a family room, while the basement has another family room with fireplace and a recreation room…just in case there’s a rainy day. Outside, the .56-acre lot is nicely landscaped with loads of irrigated gardens and perennials, stone walkways, and a patio. There is 114-feet of shoreline with a perched beach and L-shaped dock. This property was listed at $1,249,000 and sold for $1.2 million after just eight days on the market.
The big dog for the month was at 162 Alpine Park Road which is also in Moultonborough. This is a 16-room, six-bedroom, seven-bath home built in 2004 on a private 2.7 acre lot with 255 feet of frontage. This home is as nice as one could want with exceptional attention to detail and finish. It has a beautiful open concept layout on the first level with a chef’s kitchen that offers views of the lake, a pantry, a two-story great room with the requisite fieldstone fireplace, a formal dining room, den, bedroom, and sun room. The master suite plus three guest rooms are located on the second floor with another guest room along with family and rec rooms in the lower level walk out. This is a great entertaining home with a large deck, a three-season porch and a patio offering great spaces to gather and to take in the long range southerly views. At the water is a two-bay boathouse capable of holding two 30-foot crafts and there is a three-car garage for storing the land yachts. So, as nice as this house is Santa did not bring a buyer right away. It was first listed back in 2006 at $5.2 million, in 2007 at $4.999 million, 2008 at $4.899 million, 2015 at $4.995 million and in 2017 for $4.5 million. It finally found a buyer at $4.178 million. The total number of days it was actually on the market totaled 1,699 over the 13-year period. Man that could not have been fun…
There were three sales on Lake Winnisquam and all were on Shore Drive in Laconia. A 2,757-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home built in 1967 on a 1.38 acre lot with 227 feet of frontage at 684 Shore Drive sold for $1 million even. A 1974 vintage 3,845-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home on 1.25 acres with 168 feet of frontage at 486 Shore Drive brought $925,000. The third sale was at 36 Shore Drive and is a three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home with 2,698 square feet of space built in 1940 on a .85 acre lot with 199 feet of frontage. It sold for $825,000. Guess there are a lot of newbie’s enjoying a fabulous first Christmas on Winnisquam!
Please feel free to visit www.DistinctiveHomes.NH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for our monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. He can be reached at 603-677-7012
