There were eight Winnipesaukee waterfront sales in April 2020. The average sales price came in at $1,298,854 and the median price point was $1,115,000.
The entry level sale for the month was at 624 Rattlesnake Island in Alton. This 1985 vintage 600 square foot cottage is a bit rustic, but very functional with an open living area with cathedral ceilings, two bedrooms and a loft area so there is room for everyone. There is a cute outhouse out back plus an incinerator toilet inside for the less adventurous. Recent updates include a new roof and siding so there is not much to do but sit on the deck and enjoy views out toward Wolfeboro or go for a swim from your dock. The cottage sits on a .86-acre lot with 105 feet of frontage. This property was on the market last year for 112 days at $320,000 with no takers but found a buyer in waiting this year at $282,500.
The median price representative is located at 243 and 248 Woodlands Road in Alton. The property consists of a 1983 era, 1,752 square foot, three-bedroom, two bath home across the street from the water on a 7.75-acre lot and a small cottage on the water on a .2-acre lot with 161 feet of frontage. The proposed plan is to tear down the cottage and build an already permitted three-bedroom home on the waterfront lot. There already is a new seven-bedroom septic system installed on the larger lot and a new U-shaped crib dock was installed in 2018. It is the perfect situation for someone to live at the lake and oversee the construction of a new lake home. This property was listed at $1,099,000 and sold for $1,030,000 in 33 days.
The highest sale for the month was at 47 Advent Cove Rd in Meredith. This 5,014 square foot Adirondack was built in 1990 and sits on a completely private six-acre lot with three hundred feet of frontage affording fantastic views of the lake and the Ossipee Mountains beyond. The home has five bedrooms including the first-floor master suite, a wonderful great room with a two-story fieldstone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows, and a newly remodeled eat-in custom kitchen with high end appliances, center island, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. There is also a wonderful wood paneled library/den where you can watch tv or read a book. A deck spans the entire width of the home and a three-season gazebo with a copper roof provides plenty of outside entertaining space. The grounds here are amazing and were professionally designed and maintained. A stone walkway leads down to the waterfront and a two-bay boat house which has a licensed helipad on top of it…just in case you need to fly in or out on any given day. This home was listed at $3.75 million and sold for $3.5 million…but it took a little while. This property was first listed in May of 2011 at $3.995 million and subsequently six more times spanning nine years and a total of 3,083 days on the market! How would you have liked to have been on that ride?
The only sale on Winnisquam in April was at 66 Doctor True Road in Sanbornton. This is a 1946 vintage seasonal cottage with 504 square feet of space. There is no getting lost in this one. The property had been in the same family for over seventy years and yes, it is a little rough. But what you are buying here is a .21-acre lot with thirty-five feet of frontage on a great lake! It even came with a dock, a paddleboat, and a twelve-foot aluminum boat plus you are within walking distance to the Town beach! The property was listed at $325,000 last year with no takers but it took only twenty-nine days this year at $275,000 to find a buyer!
