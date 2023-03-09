PORTSMOUTH — Newly married and ready to move on from their Islington Street apartment, Jason Litchfield and his wife, Lauren, both University of New Hampshire graduates, are on the hunt for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the 400-year-old city.

Jason Litchfield, 31, who works for a startup health insurance company, and Lauren, 29, who works in consulting, have been working with Proulx Real Estate at Keller Williams Coastal Realty in their home search since the new year began. Warned the real estate market is slow in winter, the couple have been to just five open houses since January and have not made a single offer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.