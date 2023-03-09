PORTSMOUTH — Newly married and ready to move on from their Islington Street apartment, Jason Litchfield and his wife, Lauren, both University of New Hampshire graduates, are on the hunt for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the 400-year-old city.
Jason Litchfield, 31, who works for a startup health insurance company, and Lauren, 29, who works in consulting, have been working with Proulx Real Estate at Keller Williams Coastal Realty in their home search since the new year began. Warned the real estate market is slow in winter, the couple have been to just five open houses since January and have not made a single offer.
Eyeing spring, the couple’s goal is to sign off on their first home by summertime. With few homes available on the Seacoast, a sense of uncertainty is taking shape.
“Right now, looking at what’s happened in the last few months, we’re a little concerned,” Jason Litchfield said.
Low inventory of single-family homes for sale and sky-high interest rates are leading to fewer and fewer houses selling, though homes that do sell are closing at higher prices. This is a trend seen in the Seacoast, the county and around the state.
At the start of March, the Seacoast Board of Realtors counted just 55 active listings throughout the 13-community region it tracks.
The lack of inventory is far and away the biggest problem buyers are facing in the Seacoast recently, according to Erin Proulx, founder and chief executive officer of Proulx Real Estate at Keller Williams Coastal Realty.
Proulx said there are new construction projects in the pipeline locally and inventory will likely rise in the spring. However, she acknowledged, there are far fewer homes on the market so far in 2023 than early last year.
Offering her forecast of the Seacoast spring market, Proulx said prices should remain stable. She said average Seacoast homebuyers are likely to pay around $750,000 for a house. Bidding wars are taking place, though they’re not leading to “skyrocketing” prices nor fast deals, Proulx added, therefore allowing prospective buyers to conduct inspections and potentially negotiate with sellers, unlike the last few years when competition to buy was so fierce inspections were bypassed.
“We will see increased inventory over the next two months as the snow melts, and although some buyers will bow out due to competition, there will still be plenty of buyers willing to purchase in this market, even with increased (mortgage) rates,” she said. “Overall, I believe the number of sales in 2023 will likely be significantly lower than in 2022, but prices will remain strong for sellers, barring any other major economic events.”
Bad time to buy? New Hampshire poll respondents say yes
Just 3% of people feel now is a good time to purchase a house in New Hampshire, and 62% of respondents said it was a bad time to buy.
The survey states 46% of respondents are spending 30% or more of their monthly income on housing costs, a percentage which economic experts agree is where a person should cap their housing costs. And 15% reported spending more than half of their income.
More than half of the BIA survey respondents, 52%, said they feel affordable housing is a very serious problem in New Hampshire.
“Increasing a diversified housing stock that includes options affordable for more workers has long been a public policy priority for BIA and our members,” said Michael Skelton, president and chief executive officer of the Business & Industry Association, in a prepared statement.
At a U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on housing shortages this week, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and other legislators spoke about homeownership affordability, how federal tax incentives could increase workforce housing and meeting the housing needs of those in rural communities.
"The story I’m hearing repeatedly right now (from businesses) is, ‘We’ve made an offer to a really valuable recruit to come into the and work for our business, and they not only can’t afford a place to live, they can’t find a place even if they could afford it,’” Hassan said. “So part of the reason that we’re seeing rising housing costs in New Hampshire and around the country is obviously a lack of supply.”
Hassan spoke in support of additional federal funding for programs that support housing construction, such as the Low-Income House Tax Credit program.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
