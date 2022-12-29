ROCHESTER — A 600-square-foot Rochester home sold last month for $150,000, a price falling well short of Strafford County’s median sale price of single-family residences sold in November. 

Described as a “fixer-upper in a great neighborhood,” the one-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 15 Brock St. was listed for $106,900 close to three weeks before the sale closed. The small home, which comes with 0.29 acres of land, a two-car detached garage and a shed, has a new dishwasher, first-floor laundry and a wooden ramp and deck.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.