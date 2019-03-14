There were nine waterfront sales on Winnipesaukee in February 2019. The average sales price was $1,992,722 and the median price point was $1,380,000. Considering the fact that last February there was only one sale on the lake, this is worth celebrating.
The entry-level sale was at 34 Aldrich Road in Moultonborough. This 1955 vintage, 1,310 square-foot home has two bedrooms and one and a half baths, an eat-in kitchen, pine paneling, vinyl siding and monitor heat. It has southerly facing views and sits on a quarter-acre lot with 100 feet of sandy frontage and a dock. This property was listed originally at $675,000 in June 2016, again in April 2017 at $675,000 and then in February of 2018 at $604,000. It was reduced to $509,000 and sold for $450,000. The total time on market was 689 days.
The median price point sale was at 32 Captain’s Walk in Moultonborough. This 4,081 square-foot contemporary home was built in 1985 and has four bedrooms, two full baths, a three-quarter and a half-bath. This open concept home has a bright and airy feel with vaulted ceilings, lots of glass, natural woodwork, gas fireplace, a first floor master suite, and lower level family and rec rooms. The home was updated in 2010 with all new windows, sliders, roof, and high-end vinyl siding. The home sits on a 1.12 acre nicely landscaped lot with 171 feet of frontage with a U-shaped dock and breakwater. It has broad long range views of the lake and beyond to the White Mountains, making it a special place. The property was listed in May 2018 at $1,699,000, was reduced to $1,599,000 and sold for $1,380,000 after 201 days on the market.
The highest sale of the month was at 144 Hopewell Road in Alton. This is probably one of the more famous listings on the lake, having been built and owned by Bob Bahre who formerly owned the speedway in Loudon. This home was constructed in 2003 and encompasses some 38,000 square feet, with 23 rooms, seven bedrooms, 16 baths, and so many high-end amenities and features I’d have to write a couple of pages to describe it. You get the picture, though. The home sits on a 9.48 acre lot with 733 feet of stunning frontage. This home was originally listed at a cool $25 million in 2014 and was eventually reduced to $18.9 million. It came back on the market in 2016 at $12.9 million and was eventually reduced to the $5.6 million where it found a buyer. That’s 22 percent of the original asking price… do you think the new owner got a good deal? It was on the market a total of 1,002 days. If you are interested, the property next door, owned by Bob’s son (Gary), is also available. It started at $24 million and is now down to $4.9 million. Just saying…
There was one sale on Lake Winnisquam in February and that was at 1 Filgate Island in Meredith. This .07 acre island is at the north end of the lake by the loon sanctuary and it is totally off the grid. The cottage was built in 1960 and has 540 square feet of space with two rooms, a deck, dock, and a gazebo! I didn’t see any mention of a toilet or electricity so I think it is just a place to hang out until nature calls, but what a cool place to do that! It was listed at $249,900 and sold for $100,000. Sounds fair to me!
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. He can be reached at 603-677-7012.
