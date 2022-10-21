MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, welcomes Wanda Keenan, who lives on Lake Opechee in Laconia, and has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Laconia office’s team located at the entrance to South Down Shores and Long Bay on Parade Road.
Wanda brings decades of experience to the Real Estate industry across multiple facets of the industry — from extensive knowledge of title and closing to navigating the intricacies of the mortgage world and, finally, as a marketing and residential sales expert.
While the owner and operator of Paramount Settlement Services, LLC, headquartered in Laconia, with offices in Bristol and Concord, Wanda oversaw 1000s of real estate closings, as well as led a team of top professionals. During her 18 years in the title industry, she was integral in clearing numerous title issues and assisted in resolving the many issues that can arise between buyers and sellers in the course of a real estate transaction.
Moving immediately into the lending side of the real estate transaction for four years, Wanda gained a thorough knowledge of financing guidelines and programs which allows her to provide her clients with expert counsel and advice while directing them to the right professionals and programs to meet their specific needs.
Throughout her career, Wanda has focused on customer service as her top priority, developing a deep understanding of each individual client and their needs and then working alongside them to deliver top-level results. She prides herself on acting with integrity and honesty and her exceptional relationship skills.
Wanda is actively involved in the community, having been a member of the Lakes Region Board of Realtors for 20 years, volunteering for Make-A-Wish, along with many other amazing individuals, as a committee member for the annual Rafting for Wishes event in Meredith, as well as sponsoring Music Bingo fundraising events throughout the state alongside HolyCow! Music Productions.
A native of the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, having raised her son and daughter, Kyle and Mackenzie, here, Wanda has a deep knowledge of the area and all that it has to offer. An outdoor enthusiast, you will find her taking advantage of the beautiful terrain of the Granite State with hiking, golf, tennis, kayaking, and simply exploring new experiences and locales. In her downtime, you can find her spending time with her dogs, Max and Lexi, and enjoying all of the exciting new venues popping up around the state.
Frank Roche commented, “We are so excited that Wanda is joining our firm. She has an incredible amount of real estate experience in all areas that will provide so much value to her clients. She is the “Real Deal” everyone in our company has worked with her in so many different areas, including title issues and closing details, financing, transactions, and in sales. Everyone respects Wanda’s integrity and knowledge of the industry with decades of experience. Most importantly, she knows how to get things done and get problems solved and she has a great network. Her enthusiasm is contagious, and she has always had a very strong work ethic. If a client is looking for professional representation, who knows her way around the Lakes Region, Wanda Keenan will definitely help you make an informed real estate decision.”
Wanda is looking forward to servicing her many past clients, friends, businesses, and acquaintances in their future real estate needs. She can be reached at 603-630-3818 (cellphone) or 603-528-0088 (Laconia Office), or by email at wkeenan@rocherealty.com.
