MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, welcomes Wanda Keenan, who lives on Lake Opechee in Laconia, and has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Laconia office’s team located at the entrance to South Down Shores and Long Bay on Parade Road.

Wanda brings decades of experience to the Real Estate industry across multiple facets of the industry — from extensive knowledge of title and closing to navigating the intricacies of the mortgage world and, finally, as a marketing and residential sales expert.

