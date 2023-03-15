MEREDITH — Lakes Region Community Developers recently completed renovations on Harvey Heights Apartments, a 25-unit apartment complex located on Pleasant Street in Meredith.
The property was built in 1976, and in an effort to preserve it as part of the Lakes Region’s affordable housing stock, LRCD purchased it in November 2016. It took five years for them to assemble the $5 million dollars needed for improvements. Construction began in January 2022.
LRCD’s vision is for everyone to live in a healthy home — one that is energy efficient, has excellent indoor air quality, and is free of any hazardous materials such as lead paint, asbestos, or mold. Harvey Heights required significant rehabilitation to bring it up to LRCD’s healthy housing standards.
Led by Stewart Associates Architects, Northpoint Engineering, and North Branch Construction, the renovation transformed the property inside and out, improving safety, accessibility, ventilation, energy efficiency and aesthetics.
Exterior upgrades included a new parking lot, improvements to the storm water drainage system, tree work to improve airflow and sunlight to the building, new roofs, additional insulation, new siding, new windows, and sliding glass doors.
On the inside, there are new kitchens, and to improve indoor air quality, carpet was replaced with low VOC vinyl flooring. New energy-efficient air conditioning units were also installed in every apartment to reduce electricity usage while ensuring the comfort of tenants. LRCD also installed a sprinkler system and upgraded the fire alarm system, as well as the electrical system. Common areas also received a face lift.
Harvey Heights welcomes those living with a disability with two of the 25 units converted into fully ADA compliant apartments.
Harvey Heights Apartments is managed by The Hodges Companies of Concord, who has provided third-party property management services for LRCD for 16 years.
“This was a challenging project, but we are immensely proud of it,” said Carmen Lorentz, LRCD’s executive director. “It’s so gratifying to hear from the tenants how much they love their new apartments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.