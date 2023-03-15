Harvey Heights

The new exterior of the newly renovated Harvey Heights apartments in Meredith. A project that began in January 2022. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Lakes Region Community Developers recently completed renovations on Harvey Heights Apartments, a 25-unit apartment complex located on Pleasant Street in Meredith.

The property was built in 1976, and in an effort to preserve it as part of the Lakes Region’s affordable housing stock, LRCD purchased it in November 2016. It took five years for them to assemble the $5 million dollars needed for improvements. Construction began in January 2022.

