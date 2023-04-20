With construction of the new Fairbank Lodge on track, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway has unveiled the next stage of its base area development project.
The new development, The Lookout, will include 17 two-to-four-bedroom residences and a first aid facility for ski patrol.
Of the new residences, eight will be two-story lofted units and they will range from about 1,170 to 2,490 square feet.
The building was named after Lookout Mountain, the original name of Cranmore Mountain. The name was chosen to pay tribute to how far the resort has come since being an under-explored hiking destination.
Construction is expected to begin in the summer 2023 with the building expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
It will be the newest addition to Cranmore’s development project, which includes Kearsarge Brook Condominiums I and II, and Fairbank Lodge.
Cranmore has been undergoing a series of resort improvements since 2010, when the resort was purchased by the father-and-son team of Brian and Tyler Fairbank of The Fairbank Group, and Joseph O’Donnell. When complete, the $85 million base area redevelopment — based on the successful development at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in the Berkshires of Massachusetts — will double the size of the area’s day-visit facilities and add 98 condominium residences.
So far since the acquisition, over $42 million has been invested in resort improvements and development that include upgrades to mountain infrastructure and snowmaking technologies, three new lifts, lift upgrade, enhanced family ski learning programs, a full summer park attraction, and a lift-serviced downhill mountain bike park.
Coldwell Banker Lifestyles is The Lookout’s official real estate broker.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
