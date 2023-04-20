The Lookout at Cranmore Mountain Resort

The Lookout at Cranmore Mountain Resort will be parallel to Fairbank Lodge, extending out toward the Skimobile Express Quad, allowing ski-in/ski-out access. (Courtesy rendering)

With construction of the new Fairbank Lodge on track, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway has unveiled the next stage of its base area development project.

The new development, The Lookout, will include 17 two-to-four-bedroom residences and a first aid facility for ski patrol.

