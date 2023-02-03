LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.

Reimers states, “I have really enjoyed my involvement here and I am extremely proud to have been affiliated with this extraordinary group of real estate professionals.” Reimers is passing the torch to Karen Rollins, but will continue to be highly involved, taking on a part-time position.

