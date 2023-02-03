LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
Reimers states, “I have really enjoyed my involvement here and I am extremely proud to have been affiliated with this extraordinary group of real estate professionals.” Reimers is passing the torch to Karen Rollins, but will continue to be highly involved, taking on a part-time position.
Rollins brings to the board a wealth of real estate knowledge and experience, having been a part of the real estate profession in the Lakes Region for over 20 years. She and her husband Doug owned and operated a highly successful real estate firm for almost 15 years. Following that she managed several local offices.
“The board of directors would like to extend its heartfelt thanks for all that Ronda has done over the past years. As we look back on Ronda’s incredible career, we would like to thank her for her countless contributions. It is because of Ronda’s dedication that this organization continues to thrive and grow,” stated Marsha Foden, current president of the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.