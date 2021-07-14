GILFORD — Susan Bradley, a real estate agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Gilford, expanded her unmatched sales record this year in the town’s hot luxury market on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Bradley represented both the buyer and seller for 432 Edgewater Drive in Gilford, the most expensive sale in the town since 2009. The estate home on Governor’s Island received its winning bid just two days after entering the market and closed within two-and-a-half weeks on June 25.
The previous highest sale price in Gilford, and still the holder of that record, was a Lake Winnipesaukee home that closed for $6.5 million in 2009, according to the New England Real Estate Network. Bradley also listed that home. In fact, Bradley has listed all six of the highest-priced home sales in Gilford from 2009 to 2021.
“Nobody else has ever listed a property in Gilford for over $4 million and actually sold it except for Susan,” said Joshua Matthews, managing broker at Coldwell Banker Realty in Gilford.
On May 27, Bradley closed another one of those six luxury properties, 440 Edgewater Drive, a lakefront Craftsman-style home with Adirondack flair. She represented both sides of the $4.4 million transaction.
Bradley said that while the intense buyer demand fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in quick sales and loftier prices, luxury home sales in Gilford typically are fairly brisk and completive. “We’re fortunate to live in a beautiful water community with a wealth of recreational amenities. In the winter, you’re close to mountains and skiing. An additional incentive is New Hampshire’s tax advantages. With about 150 homes here to choose from, they sell pretty fast. You have to be a student of the market and move quickly,” said Bradley.
Bradly, a Gilford resident, has been serving the needs of local home buyers and sellers for decades, winning numerous accolades. She earned the Coldwell Banker Realty International Society of Excellence award for 2020, the highest honor in the company that is presented to less than half of the top 1% of approximately 96,000 Coldwell Banker Realty agents internationally.
For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Bradley at 603-493-2873 (mobile), 603-524-2255 (office) or Susan.Bradley@NEMoves.com. Coldwell Banker Realty is located at 9 Old Lake Shore Rd., Gilford, NH 03249-6524.
