WOLFEBORO — Susan “Sue” Ross, mortgage loan originator NMLS #165861 for Meredith Village Savings Bank, has retired after 14 years of dedicated service to the Bank. Sue proudly served the community by helping individuals and families with their mortgage financing needs.
“We have been incredibly lucky to have Sue represent the Bank through all these years,” said Charlie Dowd, vice president, residential mortgage sales at MVSB. “She started just prior to the Wolfeboro branch opening in 2008 and has been essential to our growth in the area. She has made countless friends throughout her career, including coworkers, community members, business owners and realtors. While she will truly be missed here, we wish her the best of luck in her well-earned retirement.”
“I am incredibly grateful to have worked for a community bank that truly cares about the areas we serve,” said Sue. “It has been an amazing experience to help people achieve their dream of homeownership and guide others through buying a second home, land or refinancing. I look forward to enjoying my retirement in this beautiful area we are fortunate enough to call home alongside so many of my past clients, family and friends.”
Elizabeth Brothers, who was recently promoted to mortgage loan officer NMLS #69282, has been working alongside Sue to ensure a seamless transition and continued quality service for current and new clients. Elizabeth most recently served as the Bank’s assistant vice president, mortgage strategy officer and has held multiple roles in mortgage lending throughout her career.
Sue has received recognition throughout her career. Most recently in 2021, she was recognized for her top mortgage production, ranking #2 in Belknap County, #4 in Carroll County and #34 out of 3,000 in the entire state.
Prior to joining MVSB, Sue served as a real estate paralegal and as a real estate agent. She is a member of the Gilford Community Church, has volunteered on various committees, and plans to continue to give back to the community in retirement. She also looks forward to traveling with her husband Eston, spending time with family and friends, and playing tennis. Sue said they are planning to travel and hike in New Hampshire, Utah and Europe this summer.
