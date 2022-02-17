MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Sue Locantore recently joined the Meredith office. Sue has been practicing real estate in the Lakes Region for 35 years and has been a Sanbornton, resident for 30 years. She has vast experience in selling residential homes and estates, commercial/investment properties, waterfront, multifamily homes, condominiums, and land. She has also worked with clients on 1031 exchanges. While she enjoys working with people from all walks of life, sue has two horses of her own and finds great interest in representing equine properties.
Frank Roche commented, “Sue brings 35-years of Lakes Region real estate knowledge to our form and is a consistent multi-million dollar producer. She previously owned her own independent brokerage company and decided to join Roche Realty Group to take advantage of the company’s innovative marketing. She knows the Lakes Region inside and out, and before her 35-years in the Lakes Region, she lived in the White Mountains Region, gaining valuable experience.”
Sue believes that dynamic things happen when the right real estate professionals are in the right working atmosphere. Integrity is paramount for Sue, and her knowledge of New Hampshire real estate is comprehensive. Above all, she treats all of her clients with the utmost respect and highly personalized service.
Sue can be reached at 603-387-2529 (cell) or 603-279-7046 (office).
