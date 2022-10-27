The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down.

For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.

