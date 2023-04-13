RYE — Are out-of-state home buyers acquiring New Hampshire real estate and moving to the Granite State for tax purposes? At least one Seacoast realtor believes so.
Great Island Realty co-owner and broker Janet Sylvester and her team are observing a steady stream of high-end buyers moving to the Seacoast, despite continued low inventory of single-family homes and inflated prices. A number of buyers, she noted, hail from the state's southern neighbor, Massachusetts, which implemented a "millionaires tax" at the onset of 2023.
In November, Bay State voters approved the additional 4% tax on the portion of a resident’s annual income that surpasses $1 million.
“To provide the resources for quality public education and affordable public colleges and universities, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges and public transportation, all revenues received in accordance with this paragraph shall be expended, subject to appropriation, only for these purposes,” the question before Massachusetts voters stated.
The change took effect Jan. 1. The $1 million income level, according to the secretary of state in Massachusetts, will be adjusted annually in accordance with cost-of-living increases.
By comparison, New Hampshire has a 4% tax on interest and dividend income, which is going down by 1% each year until it disappears in 2027, barring any changes to state law. And New Hampshire does not impose sales or income taxes.
“The tax benefits of New Hampshire are a huge draw,” Sylvester said.
While home costs stayed high last month, Seacoast single-family home sales hit their lowest March total since 2010, according to the Seacoast Board of Realtors. The median sales price in March was $710,000, yet just 39 homes sold, according to John Rice, associate broker for Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty and statistician for the board.
Rye home sale exceeds $6 million, highest on Seacoast in March
The region’s highest-priced seller in March came at 5 Heather Drive in Rye, where a five-bedroom, six-bedroom home adjacent to Wentworth By The Sea Country Club sold for $6.3 million. The buyer was from Massachusetts, Sylvester said.
The oceanfront, shingle-style house features an elevator, a stone fireplace in the living room, an exercise room with a sauna, a 28-foot bar, game room, outdoor kitchen and patios.
Sylvester represented the buyer and noted the 9,450-square-foot home, a one-story residence built in 2006 on a 1.1-acre property, received multiple offers.
“It went under contract and sold quickly,” Sylvester said of the house, which was listed March 2. “It’s a beautiful turnkey property that was sold furnished.”
The 5 Heather Drive sale exceeded the second-highest-priced home sale in the Seacoast in March by a margin of more than $3 million. The second highest was a home at 68 Ocean Drive in Seabrook that sold for $2.85 million.
Seacoast home sales volume drops year over year, but prices rise
The Seacoast Board of Realtors monitors real estate transactions in 13 Seacoast municipalities: Exeter, Greenland, Hampton, Hampton Falls, New Castle, Newfields, Newington, North Hampton, Newmarket, Portsmouth, Rye, Seabrook, and Stratham.
The 39 home sales throughout the Seacoast last month was a nearly 28% drop in closings compared to March 2022.
The $710,000 median sale price for those sales was a 4% increase year-over-year and the highest monthly median price of 2023 to date.
“While interest rates are keeping numbers down, activity and competition remains intense,” said Sandy Healy, president of the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
Eleven Seacoast homes homes sold for at least $1 million in March, according to Rice.
Twenty Seacoast houses sold for at or above $700,000 last month, while just two homes closed for less than $400,000. The remaining 17 residences sold for between $400,000 and $700,000.
There were 115 Seacoast homes sold in 2023 through March, down from 134 sold in the first quarter of 2022.
At the start of April, the Seacoast had 60 single-family homes listed on the market, Rice said.
Seacoast condominium sales volume low, too
March condominium sales hit a four-year low with 41 units sold. The monthly median sales price was $585,000, a 16% increase year-over-year.
Through the first three months of last year, 118 condominiums sold throughout the 13 area communities. By the end of March this year, 88 condominiums sold for the year, a 26.4% decline from the same time period in 2022.
The month's highest-priced condo sale, at 50 Maplewood Ave. in Portsmouth, closed for $1.815 million.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
