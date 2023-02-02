SOUTH TAMWORTH — ROI Corporation, a full-service business brokerage firm, recently completed the sale of Whiteface Hollow in South Tamworth, to new owners.
The popular business, owned by Jennifer and John Ferreira, was recently sold to Jazz and Adam Cunningham. Originally from Northern California, the Cunninghams have been residents of the Lakes Region in New Hampshire for the last three years. Jennifer Ferreira, in announcing the ownership transition, said, “The Cunninghams both have a driving desire to continue operations on both the wedding and wine side of the business. We feel they are the perfect match to carry on the legacy of Whiteface Hollow.”
The award-winning Whiteface Hollow, situated on a 25-acre vineyard estate in South Tamworth, is a favorite seasonal venue for weddings and functions and can accommodate up to 240 guests. The new owners, besides honoring the existing agreements, are booking weddings well into the next several years.
Denis Mezheritskiy of ROI represented the former owners in the transaction.
“We were pleased to have the opportunity to represent the sellers as they transition into retirement and we are confident the new owners will enjoy much success with this well-established business,” said Denis Mezheritskiy, president of ROI Corporation. “This recent transaction serves as a prime example of the value a qualified business broker brings to marketing and completing a business transfer.”
John Ferreira added, “Jennifer and I had the vision of starting a wedding venue and planting a vineyard — and establishing a local winery six years ago, it became a reality. Over that time, we’ve had the great pleasure to meet so many amazing couples and their families who have become part of the Whiteface Hollow legacy and brand. We have worked hard to provide a beautifully restored historic venue with unique experiences and stunning views so that our customers can relax and truly enjoy their time on-site with family and friends.”
Jennifer continued, “We continue to be heartened by the many couples who have chosen Whiteface Hollow for their upcoming weddings, and who, in their own way, appreciate all the venue’s uniqueness and special features. The Cunninghams bring a lot of great ideas and enthusiasm to this business and are looking forward to working with everyone on upcoming weddings and other events.”
