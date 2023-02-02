SOUTH TAMWORTH — ROI Corporation, a full-service business brokerage firm, recently completed the sale of Whiteface Hollow in South Tamworth, to new owners.

The popular business, owned by Jennifer and John Ferreira, was recently sold to Jazz and Adam Cunningham. Originally from Northern California, the Cunninghams have been residents of the Lakes Region in New Hampshire for the last three years. Jennifer Ferreira, in announcing the ownership transition, said, “The Cunninghams both have a driving desire to continue operations on both the wedding and wine side of the business. We feel they are the perfect match to carry on the legacy of Whiteface Hollow.”

