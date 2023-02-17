MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc., with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Carol Mattice recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Meredith office team.
Carol brings 20 years of experience as a Realtor in the Lakes Region, starting her career in 2003. Over the years, she has enjoyed helping many buyers and sellers achieve their dreams. She has had the opportunity to work in many areas of real estate, focusing on residential, waterfront, vacation homes, condominiums, and land throughout the Lakes Region.
Carol and her family moved from Canada and purchased a home in Gilford in 1996. She and her husband Dave raised four children who attained their education through high school in the Lakes Region and went on to post-secondary education in New Hampshire and Canada. Carol recalls when they moved here in 1996; it was a dream come true. Their family motto was to live where you play so that they could optimize their leisure time without lengthy travels. Carol feels there is no place like the Lakes Region as this area offers so many fabulous activities: boating, hiking, golfing, tennis, skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing, to name a few, and with the benefit of the ocean just an hour away.
Carol moved to Black Cat Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough in 2018, and she and her husband, with their two dogs, love living the lake. She strives to provide the highest level of service to both buyers and sellers. She is constantly analyzing the market so that she can direct buyers and sellers as market conditions change. She enjoys continuing her education as a Realtor to ensure she is up to date on the most current information with respect to real estate as well as the most recent technology. Carol has been a member of the Lakes Region, the State of New Hampshire, and the National Association of Realtors for the past 20 years.
Frank Roche commented, “I’ve always had tremendous respect and admiration for Carol as a Realtor. She is a real team player and treats all her clients with professional skills and a deep knowledge of Lakes Region real estate. Living on Lake Winnipesaukee provides Carol’s clients with a wealth of information on lakefront living in order to help them make an informed decision. I’m really pleased that Carol has associated with our firm.”
Carol is excited to be affiliated with Roche Realty Group, a family-owned independent real estate firm with a trusted name in the Lakes Region for over 30 years. The name Roche has been involved in over 10,000 closed transactions throughout New Hampshire. Carol can be reached at 603-738-3110 (cell phone), 603-279-7046 Ext: 3002 (office), and by email at cmattice@rocherealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.