MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc., with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Carol Mattice recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Meredith office team.

Carol brings 20 years of experience as a Realtor in the Lakes Region, starting her career in 2003. Over the years, she has enjoyed helping many buyers and sellers achieve their dreams. She has had the opportunity to work in many areas of real estate, focusing on residential, waterfront, vacation homes, condominiums, and land throughout the Lakes Region.

