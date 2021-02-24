GILFORD — Gail DiGangi of Roche Realty Group, Inc recently listed and sold The Glendale Cabins located at the corner of Glendale Place and Dock Road in Gilford. The property included a year-round main house and seven seasonal cottages. It is located just a few hundred feet from Lake Winnipesaukee, the Gilford town docks, and The Lyons Den Restaurant. The cottages and main house were built in the 1950s and are serviced by town sewer and artesian well. Frank Roche said that Gail Digangi did a great job in representing both the buyer and seller in this commercial transaction. This is great investment for the new owners to be able to live, work and play in the Lakes Region.
