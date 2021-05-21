MOULTONBOROUGH — Brian and Kara Dillard of Barrington, have recently purchased Artie’s Subs & Pizza, a popular eatery in the scenic village of Moultonborough at 1008 Whittier Highway. Rick Hagan of Roche Realty Group in Meredith represented both the Seller and Buyer in the transaction.
Arthur and Patricia Tgibedes operated Artie’s for the past 27 years. Prior to 1994, it was called the “Hi There Café,” operated by Robert and Donna Adams.
The purchase included the fully equipped 1,700 square foot restaurant with indoor seating and take out, plus an adjacent 1860 farmhouse with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and a two-story barn.
According to Rick Hagan, the Dillards were originally from California and moved to New Hampshire in 2015 with two young children Anika and Alex. They spent the past six years focused on their digital marketing and website design company. Brian and his daughter had a tradition to make fresh pizza for the family, including cheese and vegan non-dairy options. That tradition was the catalyst for the family to name the new restaurant “Anika’s Pizza” and turn it into an 80s themed family restaurant and gift shop.
Being children of the 70s and 80s, they felt it would create a cool ambiance where they could offer typical food offered at pizza restaurants with a good selection of vegetarian/vegan options and a gift shop with unique & fun keepsakes. After remodeling, the family expects to open later this summer.
More details can be found at anikaspizza.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.