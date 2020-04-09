Here we sit at day "whatever" of this unprecedented turn of events. Granted, some of you may have lived through similar circumstances, but most of us have never been told to "shelter in place". This is uncharted territory and my suggestion today is to simply take a quick step back and think about what you could do to help out someone else. This situation (for lack of a better term) is causing unforeseen repercussions in our families and communities. I don't know about you, but I'm most certainly feeling the effects.
I read an article last week that really hit home. It talked about the fact that the emotion many of us are feeling is grief. At first it didn't make sense, but the author went on to talk about those things we have lost. We have lost the freedom to hug our loved ones and swing by for a visit. We have lost our relatively carefree way of life. Gone are the days of grabbing a shopping cart and not giving it a second thought. I've been riding my bike and going to the store wearing my "mask". If you find yourself feeling sad or morose, perhaps this is what you are feeling as well.
One of the best ways to treat sadness and (mild) depression (don't think for a second I'm giving actual medical advice here!) is to think outside of ourselves and do a selfless act. Do something for someone else. Let's look at a few options you have that can have a big impact on someone's life without increasing your risk of exposure (or theirs!). "We are all in this together and it's a great idea to shift our focus from what we can't do to what we can do for others," notes Badger Realty agent, Kevin Killourie.
Many of us live in fairly urban areas. This means you are likely friends or acquaintances with a handful of people in your neighborhood. One great idea is to offer (or just "do") doorside drop offs and check ins. Especially in the case of the elderly or those with small children, this can make a huge difference in their day and week! Just a friendly visit (maintaining your distance) is a great way to show they are still part of a community as well as a safe way to check in on them and make sure they are getting what they need.
This next one has happened in our neighborhood at least a half-dozen times in the last couple weeks. I'm not sure who it is, but someone has been playing their trumpet during the day and the response has been great. Every time they finish a song, you can hear cheers and whistles around the block. I'm sure it gives the musician a great sense of pride and it lifts the spirits of all of us in ear-shot as well. Maybe it is time for you to dust off that clarinet and belt out some tunes for your neighbors.
If music isn't your thing, how about sharing some art. I keep seeing uplifting and encouraging messages and pictures being drawn on our bike paths in chalk. Someone called this "chalk your walk" and it is awesome. If you have some artistic inclination (which I do not!) get out there and chalk YOUR walk. It'll brighten someone's day for sure. And if you're feeling like you want your contribution to last a bit longer, put some art in your front windows. There is no shortage of people out walking their dogs these days. By adding some happy messages in your windows, you can spread some joy in your own way.
And just because we can't be within a llama's length of each other (that was on a funny sign I saw yesterday) doesn't mean we can't hang out. If you are close with your neighbours, follow the folks of Greiner Street in Eugene, OR. They organized a dinner party where everyone just stayed in their yard. Someone played music. Some folks cooked. Some just ordered pizza. But they were all able to "visit" even from across the street.
We're going to get through this and we'll come out the other side stronger, smarter and more resilient. My hope for you is that you'll stay positive and focus on the bright side of things. I beg you to shut off that horrible, useless news station on your television and your browser and focus on your friends and family. They are all that matters right now. And last but not least: Stay Home!
