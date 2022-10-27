New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports — one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM — show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.

The NHAR report for September showed the affordability index statewide was 69 for a single-family house, an all-time low; it was 87 for a residential condo.

