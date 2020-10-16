MEREDITH — Kathleen Davis has joined RE/MAX Bayside as the newest member of this growing dynamic sales team. She is a Real Estate agent with many years of valuable experience in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region and brings to RE/Max Bayside an extensive background in both real estate sales and finance.
Kathy states, “As a native of the Lakes Region, going back four generations, I have a knowledge of the area that only a true native can possess. In additional to my passion for real estate I have an extensive background as a licensed mortgage originator and I am uniquely prepared to help my clients buy or sell a home. As a REALTOR with RE/MAX Bayside, I am provided with the support of an unsurpassed team of professionals from one of the most successful real estate agencies in the Lakes Region.”
Kathy can be reached at 603-387-4562, at KathleenDavis@Remax.net or simply stop by RE/MAX Bayside at 208 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. She is just a phone call away and looks forward to assisting you with all your real estate needs.
