LACONIA — Shane Hayes and Bob Rafferty have joined forces to form the Integrity Group at RE/MAX Bayside-Innovative Properties. Hayes and Rafferty are both natives of the Lakes Region and have lived most of their lives in the area.
Hayes graduated from Inter-Lakes High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1988 to 1992. He returned home and worked for Moulton Farm for several years before becoming a Realtor and joining the RE/MAX Bayside team. Hayes states, “Helping people fulfill their real estate dreams has become my passion. I have been qualified in assisting veterans buy and sell homes within the VA requirements and have worked to gain numerous resources to answer any questions that arise.” In his spare time, Hayes loves to hike and has completed all the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Rafferty has lived most of his life in the Lakes Region and graduated from Gilford High School. He and his wife were high school sweethearts and have been married for 23 years with two grown children. Bob is an outgoing entrepreneur, having been involved in several local businesses over the past 25 years. He says, “The decision to join the real estate profession has been an exciting career change for me. I affiliated myself with RE/MAX Bayside because this company has an outstanding group of professionals and is backed by the largest and most successful real estate company in the world. I have been a real estate investor for many years and offer a great sense of how our local real estate market works.”
Whether purchasing a first home, dream home, or perfect investment property, the Integrity Group has the knowledge and desire to fulfill your dreams.
