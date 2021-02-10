MEREDITH — RE/MAX Bayside’s Owner/Broker Chris Kelly, has proudly announced that 11 of the company’s agents earned high recognition for sale performance during 2020.
Reuben Bassett, Kathleen Davis, Dennis Potter and Sara Robinson were honored with the Executive Club Award, which highlights gross commission earnings between $50,000 and $99,999.
Randy Annis, Bob Gunter, Shane Hayes and Ron Talon were all honored as members of the 100% Club which signifies gross commission earnings between $100,000 and $249,999.
Chris Adams has been honored with the Platinum Club Award, which is awarded to agents earning between $250,000 and $499,999 in gross commissions.
And the company is proud to recognize Scott Knowles as having earned the Chairman’s Club Award which is awarded to agents earning between $500,000 and $999,999 in gross commission dollars.
These coveted awards honor the success of agents who have been extremely diligent in assisting sellers and buyers throughout the Lakes Region and Central New Hampshire. These agents are all highly trained and experienced to assist clients in all types of real estate transactions.
“We are extremely proud to have so many of our agents receive these highly coveted awards,” said Travis P. Cole, Business Manager. “It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly talented team.”
In addition to being one of the premiere real estate companies in the region, RE/MAX Bayside supports the businesses and residents of the Lakes Region through community participation and generous donations to many charitable organizations at the local and national level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.