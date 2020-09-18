MEREDITH — Frank Roche, President of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, is pleased to announce that Randy Miller recently joined the Meredith office.
Frank Roche commented, “Randy has a diverse background in many aspects of real estate. From bank management for many years, to being a licensed Mortgage and Insurance Broker. He has had lots of in-depth experience. Additionally, Randy has performed home and septic inspections and has owned several businesses including a Sears home town store.”
Miller grew up in the blue-collar town of Lansing, MI, in the heart of the rust belt. As a young adult he relocated to Orlando, FL where he met his wife Jennifer, who grew up in Gilford, NH. Miller absolutely fell in love with the Lakes Region and after getting married in 2000 they moved to Meredith and have spent the majority of the past 20 years in the Lakes Region. Presently Miller and his wife Jennifer reside in Gilford with their five children ages 2-17, their children have been active in theater productions at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Miller’s wife has been a labor and delivery nurse for over 20 years.
Miller has 15 years of banking experience working with Citizens Bank, Northway and Franklin Savings in the Lakes Region. Miller has participated with the United Way CA$H Coalition and the Wealth for All program as a mentor. He has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce as well as volunteered for the United Way Day of Caring. Miller is a member of the Lakes region, State of New Hampshire and National Association of Realtors. In Florida he served as a business advisory council member at Cromms Academy and volunteered as a teacher for junior achievement, specializing in finance. He also helped found a homeless outreach focusing on feeding and befriending the homeless populations, serving over 150 people every week. Both Miller and his wife work on creating an adoption and foster care ministry to help families learn how they can become adoptive families. Randy’s hobbies include skiing and snowboarding at Gunstock Ski Area, ice skating, enjoying the beautiful Gilford beach on Lake Winnipesaukee with his family, playing sports, hiking throughout the Lakes Region and the Appalachian trails throughout the White Mountains.
Randy can be reached at 603-530-1561 or by email at rmiller@rocherealty.com for any of your future real estate needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.