The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property.

The proposed Monitor Way development — near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers of New England, the Monitor’s parent company — is a mixed-use plan, featuring commercial, retail as well as apartments and townhomes.

