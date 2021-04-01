MEREDITH — The historic country Nutmeg Inn located at 80 Pease Road in Meredith has recently transferred to new owners. Maggie Braxton of Roche Realty Group, Inc. in Meredith represented the owners of the Nutmeg Inn, Lynne Rainen and Mark Koester. They have owned this classic New England bed and breakfast for the past eight years, which is registered with the New Hampshire Registry of Historic Places.
The new owners, Kevin and Karen Lasella from Goffstown, New Hampshire, were represented by Regina Galasso of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains.
The Nutmeg Inn’s provenance dates back to 1763 as the Eliphalet Rawlings Homestead. According to Maggie Braxton of Roche Realty, who sold the property to Lynn Rainen 8 years ago, “both Lynn and Mark have done an amazing job upgrading this beautiful inn located on over 7-acres. Their warm hospitality and country atmosphere is a reason why the inn has 252 five-star reviews on Trip Advisor.”
The Nutmeg Inn is surrounded by perennial gardens, lush lawns, beautiful landscaping, a heated in-ground pool with a huge deck surround, stone wall, and patio areas. Only five minutes to downtown Meredith, the inn includes 7,867 square feet of warmth and historic charm with post & beam architecture, five working fireplaces, with 10 guest rooms and suites, spacious common rooms, plus a 3-bedroom 2-bath owners quarters with a large gourmet kitchen and oversized garage.
Kevin and Karen Lasella are the perfect combination to continue the tradition of excellence at the Nutmeg Inn. They love the Lakes Region lifestyle, and their personalities and business accolades are ideal for the hospitality industry. They are really looking forward to their new role as innkeepers.
