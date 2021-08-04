WOLFEBORO — Noah Goodrich has joined the Dow Realty Group. Noah grew up in Pomfret, CT with deep family roots in the Lakes Region. His great-grandfather, Charles E. Roberts, started the Roberts Cove Marina in the 1960s. He graduated from Quinebaug Valley Community College with an associates degree in 2013 and received the presidents award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He moved to Alton in 2018 and married his wife, Hannah, whom he met at Laconia Bike Week in 2015. He has been heavily involved in his community since then, working at his family’s marina. He sits on the board of directors for Roberts Cove and is the manager for Roberts Cove LLC operations. Noah and Hannah now live in New Durham with their two German Shepherds.
Adam Dow says, “We are very excited to welcome Noah onto the team. Our top two priorities are our culture and integrity, and he is a natural fit. His family carries a big name in our little area and we are pleased he joined our group.”
Noah says, “As someone who helps to run a local business, I understand how important it is to have a good reputation in your community. I joined the Dow team because of its local ties and commitment to being the best in real estate, relationships and technology while also serving their communities. All of which are the same values I try to uphold in our family business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.