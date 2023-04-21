 

New Hampshire will need 60,000 more housing units between 2020 and 2030, and nearly 90,000 units between 2020 and 2040 to meet housing demand, according to the NH Housing Finance Authority’s (NHHFA)2023 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment. These numbers assume a statewide ownership rate of 71%, a rental vacancy rate of 5% and an owner vacancy rate of 2%. Currently the rental vacancy rate is 0.5%, which is “far too low to support a functional market,” the assessment states.

