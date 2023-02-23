The New Hampshire office market has seen a steady decline in its vacancy rate this year. Falling by 0.7 percent since last year, the overall vacancy rate ended the year at 10.7 percent. Although higher than pre-pandemic levels, some large vacancies are being filled.

Some of the change in the vacancy rate is due to the residential conversion that is ongoing in the Concord, Manchester, and Nashua submarkets. However, in the Salem submarket the 1.5 percent drop in the vacancy rate was due to new tenants entering the market. Unfortunately, this shift is not long term. For example, the 16,000-square-foot unit that Optima Dermatology is operating out of in Salem will become vacant once its new facility is built in Windham in 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.