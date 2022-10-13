A study released by a Texas real estate group has found that New Hampshire homeowners are more likely than those of the other five New England states to be doing online research about moving, but New Hampshire home listings show that in reality, more homeowners are staying put.

The study by TexasRealEstateSource.com ranks Granite Staters 16th in the nation for online search trends frequently used by people interested in moving. The study release coincides with the latest New Hampshire real estate monthly market statistics, which show new listings of single-family homes and condos, as well as pending sales and inventory, have plummeted, while median sales prices continue to soar.

