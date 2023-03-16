Much like the rest of the country, the slowdown in the residential real estate market here can be seen in the bellwether of fewer loans.
In fact, certain areas of the Granite State have seen a sharper decline in new mortgages than the national average in the last two quarters of 2022, according to new data.
ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, reports that 24% fewer mortgages were secured by homeowners in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to Q3 2022.
The ongoing decline in residential lending resulted from some of the largest downturns in both refinance and purchase loan activity this century along with the first drop in home-equity lending in a year, according to ATTOM.
ATTOM looked at three categories of lending: mortgages, refinances and home equity lines of credit (HELOC).
In New Hampshire, two large regional swaths had declines in all three categories, both in comparisons of Q4 to Q3 2022 and of Q4 2022 to Q4 2021, according to the ATTOM data.
The two areas are the Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) that include the Hillsborough County region and the Rockingham County/Strafford County region. The Rockingham/Strafford region is part of the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH MSA that also includes Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties in Massachusetts.
“The lending industry experienced a triple-dose of hits in the fourth quarter of last year as mortgage rates kept rising to levels not seen in more than 15 years and the U.S. housing market continued to stall after a decade of prosperity,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer at ATTOM.
“Rates have settled back down a bit so far this year, going back and forth in small amounts. That could lure some potential homebuyers back into the market, especially if prices keep dropping. It also could spur some renewed refinance and HELOC action,” he added.
Banks and other lenders issued a total of 1,518,933 residential mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2022 — the lowest number since the first quarter of 2014, according to ATTOM.
The data underscores the mood of Granite Staters and how they feel about buying a house these days.
A NH Business and Industry Association consumer confidence poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center showed that most New Hampshire residents remain pessimistic about economic conditions in the state, citing housing affordability as a significant problem.
Nearly half of state residents report spending 30% or more of their income on housing expenses, and virtually no one in the survey thinks it is a good time to buy a house in New Hampshire.
“Increasing a diversified housing stock that includes options affordable for more workers has long been a public policy priority for BIA and our members,” said Michael Skelton, president and CEO of the BIA. “Many factors contribute to the state’s worker shortage, but the need for more housing is the most pronounced. BIA will continue to advocate for state efforts to restore balance to New Hampshire’s housing supply, which will help businesses, provide more opportunities for workers and strengthen the state economy.”
The report showed some improvement in respondents’ feelings about their personal finances, corresponding with inflation beginning to ebb slightly and unemployment remaining historically low.
However, the survey shows pessimism remains high. Fifty-one percent of respondents think their household is worse off than a year ago, only 13% say they are better off, and 35% say their finances are about the same. The percentage of residents who say they are worse off (51%) has declined since November (61%). Among those with a household income below $75,000, 54% say they are worse off than 12 months ago, down from 74% in November.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.