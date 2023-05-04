CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration aims to provide tax relief to eligible homeowners through its Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program. Single homeowners making up to $37,000 per year and married homeowners making up to $47,000 per year can apply for relief from the state no later than June 30, 2023. Additionally, the maximum homestead value that may qualify for an award is $220,000. Last year, NHDRA distributed approximately $1.4 million in tax relief to eligible New Hampshire homeowners and has distributed nearly $47.5 million since the program’s inception in 2002.

“The NHDRA is always looking for ways to support New Hampshire taxpayers and the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program is a perfect example of that,” said NHDRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp. “We are committed to working with eligible individuals to make them aware of this important option.”

