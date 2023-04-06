The NH Justice Department announced on Wednesday it is expanding its expanding investigation into suspended real estate broker Daniel Twombly of Hampton, who is accused of failing to make approximately $250,000 in agent commission payments for transactions in recent months and misappropriating his firm’s escrow account after his suspension.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said his office’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau, the Real Estate Commission and the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification are all “actively investigating” the complaints against Twombly along with his real estate businesses, NE Coast to Country Realty Investments LLC in Hampton, RE/MAX On the Move, with offices in Hampton, Dover and Exeter, and RE/MAX Insight, whose were in Manchester and Salem in New Hampshire and Dracut, Methuen, and Tewksbury in Massachusetts.

