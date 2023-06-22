New Hampshire single-family housing purchase costs are at record low affordability for the state’s residents, according to the monthly residential market report by the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.

The May affordability index was 66, which means that the median New Hampshire income is 66% of what’s necessary to qualify to buy a median-priced home. The index measures price, current interest rates, property taxes and insurance for a median-priced home. (Median means half of the prices are higher and half are lower.) 

