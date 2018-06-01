RE/MAX INTEGRA, New England released its 2018 Spring Market Trends Report this week, showing that New England is largely a sellers’ market, with few exceptions.
Low inventory, coupled with strong economic factors, has led to intense competition, driving up prices and pushing buyers to expand their horizons and think outside of the box.
The annual report evaluated data from most regions across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, looking at pricing, volume, and general trends in residential real estate and luxury markets.
New Hampshire saw the highest decrease in average days on market, at 13 percent, from 99 days to 87 —with sellers accepting offers within two to three days for properties under $300,000. Inventory is moving quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.