Meredith Village Savings Bank’s Lori Borrin, Kelly Beebee, Susan Ross, Nanci Coughlin, and Marcy Dembiec were recently recognized as Top Loan Originators in New Hampshire by the Registry Review.
Each year, the Registry Review publishes data collected by The Warren Group outlining the top loan originators in the state and its regions based on total dollar volume and number of loans closed. In the most recent rankings, MVSB originators took four out of five top spots in the Lakes and Mountains regions in both categories, and Lori Borrin, vice president & mortgage loan originator placed 2nd in dollar volume and 3rd for number of loans statewide. MVSB Top Loan Originator rankings included:
• Kelly Beebee, Mortgage Loan Originator - #6 in volume and #4 in volume of loans statewide; and #3 in volume and number of loans in the Lakes and Mountains regions.
• Lori Borrin, Vice President & Mortgage Loan Originator - #2 in volume and #3 in number of loans statewide; #1 in volume and number of loans in the Lakes and Mountains regions; and #2 in volume and #3 in number of loans for the Western and Northern regions.
• Nanci Coughlin, Mortgage Loan Originator - #5 in number of and volume of loans in the Lakes and Mountains regions.
• Marcy Dembiec, Mortgage Loan Originator - #10 in volume and #8 in number of loans statewide; and #1 in volume and in number of loans for the Western and Northern regions.
• Sue Ross, Mortgage Loan Originator, NMLS - #7 in volume and #6 in number of loans statewide; #2 in volume and number of loans in the Lakes and Mountains regions; and #5 in number of loans in the Western and Northern regions.
“In the current hot real estate market, home buyers are enlisting the support of an Originator earlier in the process to ensure they are prepared to move quickly when the right home becomes available,” said Charles Dowd, Vice President, Residential Mortgage Sales. “Our lenders truly go above and beyond and to support their clients through the stresses and excitement of purchasing or building a home, and these rankings certainly reflect their commitment and effort. Lori, Kelly, Sue, Marcy and Nanci are incredibly valuable members of our team and we are so proud to congratulate them on their achievements.”
In addition to these individual lender achievements, MVSB was also ranked #1 in Carroll County mortgage sales by the Registry Review for 2020.
To learn more, visit any local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
