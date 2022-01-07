WOLFEBORO — Michael Gagnon and Katherine Raphaelson have joined the Dow Realty Group.
Michael was born and raised in Gilford. He brings with him over 20 years of real estate experience to the Dow Realty Group. He has also followed in both his mother and father’s footsteps, who were both realtors for over 40 years. Michael currently lives in Laconia with his wife, Amber, his two kids, Olivia and Max and their dog, Coco. He is heavily involved in his community as he was previously a member of the board for Celebrate Laconia and is currently a Board Member of Lakes Business Park.
Mike says, “I have admired the way Adam runs his team for a long time, not only because of their impeccable reputation, but their use of technology. I am looking forward to being a part of the Dow Realty Group.”
Katherine Raphaelson was raised on the East Coast and currently lives in Laconia with her husband, Craig and her two boys, Ethan and Max. She brings with her about 10 years in Consulting for FP&A groups implementing financial reporting platforms. Katherine is also involved in her community. She is a Board Member for the Saint Bani School.
Kat says, “I am honored to join the Dow Realty Group as a Real Estate Agent. Being asked to join a team filled with hardworking, conscientious, and trustworthy people striving to serve their clients in the best possible way is the highest compliment, I look forward to working and living up to the Dow Realty Standard of Excellence.”
The Dow Realty Group has taken the team business model to a new level in New Hampshire and its track record is evidence of its success.
Adam Dow says, “Mike is exactly the type of agent the Dow Realty Group is designed for. He is a true ambassador for the Laconia area. Born and raised in Gilford and residing in Laconia, his roots run deep both in the community and in Real Estate. His Dad owned JG Realty for years, so Mike has been a part of the industry the majority of his adult life. Not only does he bring real estate experience, he brings Katherine (Kat) Raphaelson as his operations partner and buyer agent for Laconia and the surrounding area. Her background in financial platform consulting and love for the outdoors, round out this amazing addition to the Dow Realty Group!"
To learn more about Dow Realty Group, call Adam Dow at 866-525-3946 or visit DowRealtyGroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.