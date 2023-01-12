MEREDITH — After 14 years with Maxfield Real Estate and being part of the We Care Program founded by Chip Maxfield in 1999, and raising almost $1.5 million, owner Bronwen Donnelly wanted to continue the tradition of giving back when starting Meredith Landing Real Estate.

“The doors opened in 2022 and I was fortunate to fill an office with some amazing agents that felt the very same way!” Donnelly said in a statement. "At Meredith Landing, the agents all agree that 'Community Counts,' and they are committed to donating a portion of every commission earned back to local charities."

