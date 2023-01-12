MEREDITH — After 14 years with Maxfield Real Estate and being part of the We Care Program founded by Chip Maxfield in 1999, and raising almost $1.5 million, owner Bronwen Donnelly wanted to continue the tradition of giving back when starting Meredith Landing Real Estate.
“The doors opened in 2022 and I was fortunate to fill an office with some amazing agents that felt the very same way!” Donnelly said in a statement. "At Meredith Landing, the agents all agree that 'Community Counts,' and they are committed to donating a portion of every commission earned back to local charities."
In its first year, Meredith Landing Real Estate has contributed over $7,000 to the following organizations: Wounded Warriers, 603 United, NH Humane Society, Got Lunch Program, Sandy Blake Scholarship Fund, Lakes Region Flag Football League, ILMA Middle School Football Program, Greater Meredith program, Wolfeboro Lions Club and Meredith Altrusa.
“We know this is just the beginning and we are looking forward to watching our donations grow as the company grows,” Donnelly said. "Meredith Landing Real Estate would like to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to Chip Maxfield and Maxfield Real Estate for being a pioneer in supporting local charities through real estate sales."
