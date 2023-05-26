Memorial Day

We observe this special day in remembrance of those who fought and died for our freedom. (Courtesy photo)

The long-anticipated Memorial Day weekend has arrived after a long winter, and the Lakes Region is bustling with activity. At the end of May, we all have summer barbecues and parties with family and friends on the brain. The Lakes Region weather predictions look very favorable, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s. Yes, it’s the unofficial beginning of summer for a relaxing three-day weekend.

Let’s take a look at the true meaning of Memorial Day. We observe this special day in remembrance of those who fought and died for our freedom. Memorial Day was formerly referred to as Decoration Day after the Civil War in 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of the Civil War soldiers. It then became an official federal holiday in 1971.

