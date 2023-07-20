The median price of a single-family home in New Hampshire took a giant leap in June, reaching a record-breaking $495,000, a precedent shattering increase over the previous high water mark of $465,000 set in May.

Market conditions of squeezed inventory and continued high demand, particularly among people with money to spend, contribute to the soaring prices, according to brokers.

