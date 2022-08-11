MEREDITH — Meredith Landing Real Estate welcomed Maggie Braxton to the company recently. Maggie brings with her 22 years of local real estate experience assisting both buyers and sellers with their real estate transactions.
Maggie is a full-time associate broker and when she is not closing deals and negotiating sales, she loves being a devoted and doting grandmother to her three young grandchildren. "I feel so fortunate to have my little ones close by so I can be a consistent figure in their lives and them in mine." She and her family started coming to the Lakes Region, like many others, for summers and vacations but then in 2000 decided to make Meredith their permanent residence... and the rest is history as they say.
