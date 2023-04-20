Lakes Region Community Developers

Lakes Region Community Developers recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA – Lakes Region Community Developers is proud to announce they were recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. The grant will help support LRCD’s Affordable Housing Program, which is responsible for developing and managing affordable rental housing throughout the Lakes Region, including Belknap, southern Grafton, southern Carroll, and northern Merrimack counties.

Through their mission to create opportunities for the Lakes Region to thrive by developing healthy homes, creating vibrant community assets, and engaging residents, LRCD continues to work to address the dire need for affordable rental housing for people of low income in the Lakes Region.

