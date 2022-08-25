LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity together announce their new collaborative relationship effective Aug. 1. The goal is to help both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to Lakes Region and Pemi Valley communities.

Through this agreement, LRCD will endeavor to incorporate single family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental housing development. The lots would then be subdivided and sold to PVH at a price that works with their home building model. The PVH single family build opportunities will then be shared with LRCD tenants who have a goal of homeownership.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.