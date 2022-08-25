LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers and Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity together announce their new collaborative relationship effective Aug. 1. The goal is to help both organizations bring more affordable, single-family homes to Lakes Region and Pemi Valley communities.
Through this agreement, LRCD will endeavor to incorporate single family home lots into their site plans when planning a new rental housing development. The lots would then be subdivided and sold to PVH at a price that works with their home building model. The PVH single family build opportunities will then be shared with LRCD tenants who have a goal of homeownership.
“We are very excited about this new relationship with PVH,” states Carmen Lorentz, LRCD executive director. “By leveraging the strengths of each of our organizations, LRCD and PVH can create new home ownership opportunities for families of low and moderate income.”
“We have been searching for ways to increase our pipeline of homebuilding projects. Partnering with LRCD is a terrific opportunity to do that,” says Frank McClain, PVH executive director. “Through this collaboration, PVH will be able to make the dream of home ownership come true for more families.”
LRCD and PVH have plans for their first project collaboration at the proposed Village at Mill Pond in Ashland. LRCD seeks to build up to 60 rental apartments for essential workers, 24 apartments for seniors of low income, and will subdivide four single family lots on the site for PVH to develop.
About Lakes Region Community Developers:
Lakes Region Community Developers’ mission is to create opportunities for the Lakes Region to thrive by developing healthy homes, creating vibrant community assets, and engaging residents. LRCD envisions a Lakes Region where everyone lives in a home that supports good physical, mental, and financial health and is empowered to reach their full potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.