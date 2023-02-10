MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Lisa Lewis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Meredith office’s team.
Lisa brings a huge amount of experience across many industries to the real estate firm with an extensive network of former clients, business associates, and friends. She has lived “all around the lake” for over 40 years. Her entrepreneurial roots are in Laconia, with small customer-oriented businesses to large construction services. She has acquired the knowledge of this diverse background combined with over a decade of executive support in a Global Display Graphics company which will provide her clients with a high level of customer representation.
Frank Roche commented, “We’re very excited to have Lisa on our team where she can share her experience with new home construction builds, multiple property sales, commercial property ownership, and her extensive knowledge of the Lakes Region. She has experienced lakeside living on both Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Winnisquam. She has valuable experience in property renovations, site work, and antique home restoration. Most importantly, her technology and customer relations skills are exceptional.”
Lisa feels the Lakes Region has it all, especially for its quality of life. She has a strong desire to promote business growth and commercial activity in surrounding towns like Belmont, Barnstead, Bristol and other small communities.
Lisa spends her summers boating out of Moultonborough Bay and has an in-depth knowledge of the lake and the surrounding lakeside communities. She spends time with special friends in Gilford and family members in Alton. Her heart will always be at the Weirs, and when not in the Meredith office, she is probably driving through Tuftonboro.
Lisa is excited to work with all of her colleagues, friends, business associates, and past clients with any of their future real estate needs. She’s looking forward to her affiliation with Roche Realty Group, a family-owned independent real estate firm with a trusted name in the Lakes Region for over 30 years. Lisa can be reached at 603-630-3663 (cellphone), 603-279-7046 Ext. 458 (Meredith office), or by email at llewis@rocherealty.com.
