MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has announced that Lisa Lewis has recently joined the real estate firm. She will be a part of the Meredith office’s team.

Lisa brings a huge amount of experience across many industries to the real estate firm with an extensive network of former clients, business associates, and friends. She has lived “all around the lake” for over 40 years. Her entrepreneurial roots are in Laconia, with small customer-oriented businesses to large construction services. She has acquired the knowledge of this diverse background combined with over a decade of executive support in a Global Display Graphics company which will provide her clients with a high level of customer representation.

