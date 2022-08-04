CENTER HARBOR — Coldwell Banker Realty in New England is pleased to announce that Lisa Hurley, a real estate agent affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Center Harbor, has been awarded the NH Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award for the work she does with the Tilton NH Veteran’s Home. Each week Hurley and her “real estate client resource manager,” Molly (a breed dog) visit and spend time with our Veterans.
The Good Neighbor Award is NHAR's way of honoring its members who best exemplify the lofty ideals of the REALTOR Code of Ethics, with exceptional volunteer service outside of the scope of the business world. Good Neighbor recognizes the efforts of New Hampshire REALTORS who are making exceptional contributions to improve the quality of life in their communities. In addition, to the award on behalf of Hurley the NH Veteran’s Home in Tilton will also receive a $3000 donation!
