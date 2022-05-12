LACONIA — Laconia officials joined Massachusetts developer/builder, The Maggiore Companies, on April 28, at a groundbreaking event to kickoff construction on their latest residential development, Lookout Lake Winnipesaukee, a community of 48 contemporary-styled townhomes on an eight-acre site overlooking the Big Lake at Weirs Beach.
To bring their “Mountain Meets Modern” vision to life, Maggiore collaborated with Harrison Mulhern Architects, Ideal Design Studio, and Land of Oz. Architectural details and materials, interior styling, and unique branding position Lookout as the only modern homes overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee in the Lakes Region.
With over 300 people registered for the interest list and onsite sales appointments beginning mid-May 2022 with Adam Petitt of Streamline Communities, potential homeowners at Lookout can expect:
• Two and three bedroom townhomes with five floor plans to choose from
• Each townhome to include an attached garage and private outdoor space
• Modern style and luxurious finishes throughout
• Oversized windows to take in sweeping lake views
• Onsite amenities including ‘Basecamp’, the community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and putting green
• Exclusive boating opportunities for Lookout homeowners
“Maggiore is thrilled to be involved in the development of this premiere resort condominium community in the Lakes Region.” said Matthew Maggiore, president of The Maggiore Companies. “We thank the City of Laconia for its support during the permit process as well as our design team for helping us to bring our mountain meets modern theme to fruition. We are also excited to be partnered with North Water Marine to provide boat storage, service and rental to each of our clients, creating the ultimate Lake Lifestyle package. The best is yet to come!”
The first phase of townhomes at Lookout is slated to deliver in early 2023. For floor plans, architectural renderings, details about Laconia and the Lakes Region, and to register for the interest list, visit LookoutNH.com.
